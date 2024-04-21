Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.43 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.22.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

