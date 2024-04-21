Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

