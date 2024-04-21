Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 11,446 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $89.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

