Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 11,446 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
SWK opened at $89.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.