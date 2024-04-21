Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $264.52 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

