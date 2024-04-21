Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

