Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.32 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 40.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

