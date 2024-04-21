Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.41 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Okta by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 262,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $1,205,990. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

