Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

