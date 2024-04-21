Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.92 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,991 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,805,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlassian by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.1 %

TEAM stock opened at $191.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average of $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $1,617,378.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,006,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $1,617,378.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,655 shares in the company, valued at $80,006,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,930 shares of company stock valued at $62,707,908. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.