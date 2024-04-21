Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.53 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

