Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.54 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.