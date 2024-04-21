Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.