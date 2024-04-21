Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $367.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.95.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.