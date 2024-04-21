Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

FDS stock opened at $434.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.92. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

