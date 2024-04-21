Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,442 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $298.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.79 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

