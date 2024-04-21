Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

