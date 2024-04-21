Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 171,782 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.32% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

