Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,537 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $339.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

