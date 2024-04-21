Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,978 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.