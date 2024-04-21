Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 55,496 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,496 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

