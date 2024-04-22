12,834 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $89,003,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,062,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF opened at $91.30 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

