17,569 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

