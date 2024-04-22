1,874 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVTY. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $100.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

