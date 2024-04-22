2,337 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.11 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

