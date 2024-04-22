248 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $306,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $143.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $148.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $5,341,012. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

