3,931 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $55,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,937.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

