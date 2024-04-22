5,176 Shares in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth $209,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the first quarter worth $231,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $39.96 on Monday. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

