543 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after buying an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

