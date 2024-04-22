abrdn plc Acquires 1,930 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $59,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DECK opened at $800.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $884.89 and a 200 day moving average of $738.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.93.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

