abrdn plc Acquires 84,788 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $60,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $163.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

