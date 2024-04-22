abrdn plc Acquires 85,279 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,279 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $49,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $162.39 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

