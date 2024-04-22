abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,073 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $59,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,486,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $4,171,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,698,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $47,139,020. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.