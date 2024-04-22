abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

abrdn plc grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,305,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,274 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,276,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in AT&T by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 135,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42,547 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

