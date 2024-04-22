abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $50,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

