abrdn plc Buys 113,145 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,145 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $48,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,447,000 after buying an additional 540,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,528,000 after buying an additional 1,195,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,002,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,244,000 after buying an additional 383,031 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

