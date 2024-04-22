abrdn plc Buys 409,168 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $64,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Newmont by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 145,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 213,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.2 %

NEM opened at $39.02 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

