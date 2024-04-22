abrdn plc Buys 45,737 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,737 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $56,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $252.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.19 and a 200 day moving average of $263.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

