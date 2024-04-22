abrdn plc Buys 500 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $56,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after buying an additional 115,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amdocs by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,753,000 after buying an additional 139,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.2 %

Amdocs stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

