abrdn plc Buys 64,143 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,143 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $56,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

VICI stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.