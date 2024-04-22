abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

abrdn plc raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 189,330 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $629,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

