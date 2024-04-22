abrdn plc Grows Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $57,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 59.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,642,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Shares of BG opened at $109.52 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

