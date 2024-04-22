abrdn plc Has $47.85 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,746 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

