abrdn plc Has $51.08 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,139 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $51,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.