abrdn plc Has $51.59 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

abrdn plc increased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Integer were worth $51,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Integer alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.