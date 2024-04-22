abrdn plc Has $55.19 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $55,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $199.51 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $180.54 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

