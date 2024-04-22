abrdn plc Has $59.86 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,994 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.26 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.