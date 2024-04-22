abrdn plc Has $60.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

abrdn plc increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,402 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,620 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $60,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $169.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day moving average of $207.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.