abrdn plc Has $60.46 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,835 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $60,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $194.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.13 and a 200 day moving average of $183.53.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.