abrdn plc Has $64.34 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,036,269 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $64,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

CMS opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

