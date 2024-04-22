abrdn plc Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $64,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 34,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $372.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.42 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

